Wilburn L. (Sonny) Gill, age 90, of Clinton, TN, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born in Roane County and raised in Clinton by his loving mother Mary Lou Gill. Sonny graduated from Clinton High School and attended Tennessee Tech University on a football scholarship. After attending college, he served and retired from the U.S. Air Force. After moving back to Clinton, he worked for and retired from the City of Oak Ridge. He was very involved coaching youth athletics in his earlier years. He was an avid UT fan and enjoyed watching sports and talking about football.

He is survived by his son Don (Pat) Gill and his daughter Sonya Graham, as well as his grandson Brandon (Megan) Gill, granddaughter Mandy (Robby) Marrs, grandson Jimmy (Kristi) Graham, grandson Charlie (Mary Ellen) Graham, granddaughter Jenny (Jeff) Pemberton, grandson David Gregory and 6 great grandchildren.

He was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. He loved his church family and friends. His family would like to thank church members and special friends Carolyn Wilkerson and Robin Prater for all their love and support.



Holley Gamble Funeral Home (Clinton) is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends will meet at 12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. graveside service on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens (Edgemoor Road).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anderson County Animal Shelter, 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com