WBIR: Man leads deputies on two-county chase

According to WBIR-TV, a man suspected of being involved in a series of robberies in Roane County was arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase that spanned two counties Tuesday morning.

The TV station reports that the chase started in Roane County and then crossed into Loudon County.

Loudon County officials identified the suspect as Donald I. Williams of Kingston, and say that during the pursuit, he had side-swiped one car, continued on, and then crashed into three other vehicles.

No injuries were reported. Williams was arrested in Loudon County on charges of felony evading, in addition to charges in Roane County.