Veterans Breakfast Saturday to feature Quilts of Valor presentation

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, which is hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, October 9th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.  This month’s program will feature a presentation by Gwen Cole, President of Clinch River Quilts of Valor.  The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nonprofit group of quilters from across the United States, whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a Quilt of Valor. 

November 13th’s Breakfast is co-sponsored by Clinton City Schools and Regina Copeland; December 11th’s Breakfast is co-sponsored by Lewis Ridenour and Matchette Construction, LLC of Andersonville; January 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Ryan Spitzer; February 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; and March 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Brian Hunt.

To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.  If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.   

