UT mural campaign continues across South, East Tennessee

(UT press release) The University of Tennessee System will continue spreading its statewide “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign in November.

Five new murals will be placed in unique locations across southern middle and northeastern Tennessee. The project kicks off in Giles County on Nov. 2 and will end in early December when the murals are completed in Lawrence, Wayne, Scott and Anderson counties.

This round of additions will bring the UT System one step—or five—closer to its goal of painting one mural in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties by 2030. The new murals will be added as follows:

Speerit Hill Farm, Giles County, Nov. 2-6

Doss Construction, Lawrence County, Nov. 7-10

James Y Ross Law Office, Wayne County, Nov. 11-15

Scott County Farmers Market, Scott County, Nov. 16-20

UT Law Enforcement Innovation Center, Anderson County, early December

Since the campaign’s launch in 2018, 19 murals have been completed in Crockett, Cumberland, Dyer, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Houston, Knox, Lincoln, Meigs, Roane, Shelby, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale and Weakley counties.

To learn more about the campaign and its locations, or to nominate a canvas, visit https://everywhere.tennessee.edu/murals/.