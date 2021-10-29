UT-Battelle awards $150K in grants to East TN non-profits

(UT-Battelle press release) 25 nonprofit entities have been awarded grants totaling $150,000 from UT-Battelle to support community-focused programs in East Tennessee. UT-Battelle manages and operates Oak Ridge National Laboratory on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy.

“The success of our community is a vital part of the lab’s mission,” said Alan Icenhour, deputy laboratory director for operations at ORNL. “We’re proud to support organizations that positively impact many lives in East Tennessee.”

Among the recipients is the Free Medical Clinic, based in Oak Ridge, which opened a new location in Briceville in August 2021. The clinic also has a location in Harriman. The clinics provide free medical care for low-income and uninsured residents of Anderson, Morgan, and Roane counties.

“Funds from the UT Battelle-ORNL grant helped provide a phone system, computers, and internet service so our medical team could access medical records and place lab and medicine orders for our Briceville patients,” said Billy Edmonds, executive director of Free Medical Clinic. “We are honored to partner with ORNL in creating a better future for our neighbors in need.”

The following nonprofits also received funding:

American Red Cross

Blount County Robotics Team 4504

Catlettsburg Elementary School Robotics

Celebrate Oak Ridge

Center of Science and Industry

Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge

Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Discover Life in America

Foothills Land Conservancy

Friends of Literacy

Friends of Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Girls Inc.

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont

International Economic Development Council

Keep Knoxville Beautiful

Legacy Parks Foundation

Little River Watershed Association

Michael Dunn Center

Midway Middle School

Nurture the Next

Pull for our Veterans

Shora Foundation

YWCA

Zoo Knoxville

Local organizations can apply for support through the lab’s Community Engagement Office twice a year. A month-long application period opens in January and July with awards given in February and August, respectively. An organization is eligible to receive funding once a year to deliver programs in five categories: civic/cultural, economic development, public awareness, STEM education and volunteerism.

More information about eligibility and the grant application are available on the ORNL website.