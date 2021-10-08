Photo submitted

Update: Traffic could be on new bridge by Tuesday morning

Jim Harris 43 mins ago

The timeline for switching traffic onto the new Lewallen Bridge has changed, according to Project Coordinator Lynn Murphy, and all work will take place about 24 hours earlier than the estimate given earlier this week.

On Sunday, October 10th, daytime work for asphalt paving will be taking place. Night operations will also be performed, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Work will continue day and night on Monday, October 11th, and the new estimate says that northbound traffic on Clinch Avenue will be switched to two lanes on the new bridge early Tuesday morning (10/12) before 6:00 a.m.

Southbound traffic could be switched to two lanes on the new bridge sometime before 6:00 p.m on Tuesday.

