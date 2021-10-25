Update: TBI IDs man killed by officers Thursday

On Friday, the TBI identified the man shot and killed after a confrontation with Campbell County deputies, state troopers, and Caryville Police on Thursday night as 34-year-old Michael Raymond Hilton of North Carolina.

TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Preliminary information indicates that officers with the Caryville Police Department and deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office spotted a car that had been the subject of a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) alert in connection to a robbery that occurred just after 7 pm in neighboring Jacksboro.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the male driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and continued onto Interstate 75. At mile marker 137, Hilton crashed into several vehicles stopped in a construction zone, including a cruiser driven by a state trooper that was parked behind a disabled vehicle.

During efforts to take Hilton into custody, the situation escalated, resulting in the trooper, a Caryville officer, and a Campbell County deputy firing shots, striking Hilton, who died at the scene.

A female passenger in the car was also injured in the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.