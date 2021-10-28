UPDATE: ACSO provides details on Wednesday pursuit, crash, search

Wednesday afternoon at 2:48 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) received an alert to be watching for a stolen vehicle out of Knoxville that had been spotted on Clinton Highway heading northbound towards South Clinton.

ACSO Deputy Matt McGhee located the vehicle moments later, as it turned onto Hiway Drive and then immediately onto Blockhouse Valley Road, where the driver then began traveling at a high rate of speed until it crashed into the guardrail at the end of Blockhouse Valley Road at Old Emory Road.

Four males fled the vehicle and ran. Deputy McGhee detained two of the four suspects and after a search of the area, Captain Kenny Sharp and Deputy Caleb Laxton located the third suspect hiding in an outdoor shed on Whippet Lane.

18-year-old James Cooper of Knoxville and 21-year-old Keyshawn Flack, also of Knoxville were both arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail.

Cooper is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, and one count each of reckless driving, criminal conspiracy, theft of $1000 or less, theft between $10,000-$60,000, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

James Cooper (ACSD)

Flack faces one count each of criminal conspiracy, simple drug possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, theft of $1000 or less, theft between $10,000-$60,000, and tampering with evidence.

Keyshawn Flack (ACSD)

According to a release from the ACSO, Cooper is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $60,500.00 bond. Flack has not been arraigned, and therefore, does not have a bond.

The fourth suspect has not been located but an active search continues, according to the ACSO. In addition to the stolen vehicle, a stolen pistol was recovered as well as additional firearms and marijuana.