Unemployment in TN falls again

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(TDLWD press release)  New data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) shows Tennessee’s economy continued to rebound in September as unemployment dropped for the fourth consecutive month. The seasonally adjusted figure for the month is set at 4.4%, inching even closer to pre-pandemic levels.

September’s rate is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the previous month’s rate of 4.6%. It is just 0.4 of a percentage point higher than it was in March 2020, the month before COVID-19 business closures impacted Tennessee’s economy.

Over the past year, Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased 3.5 percentage points from 7.9% to 4.4%.

Total nonfarm employment decreased by 5,200 jobs between August and September. The largest decreases were in the administrative, support, and waste services sector, followed by the construction and durable goods manufacturing sectors.

Between September 2020 and September 2021, nonfarm employment increased by 96,100 jobs across Tennessee. The largest increases occurred in the professional and business services sector, along with the leisure and hospitality and the trade, transportation, and utilities sectors.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in September, which was 0.4 of a percentage point lower than the August rate. In a year-to-year comparison, the United States rate is 3 percentage points lower than it was in September 2020.

Each month, TDLWD publishes a complete economic analysis of Tennessee’s unemployment data. That report is located here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Powers receives Guardian of Small Business Award

The Tennessee office of NFIB, the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, today announced that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.