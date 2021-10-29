Unemployment falls in 88 of 95 Tennessee counties

Unemployment rates dropped in a majority of counties across Tennessee in September, according to the latest data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Eighty-eight of the state’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment during the month. Rates increased in six counties in September and remained the same in one county.

The unemployment rates in 87 counties stand at less than 5%, while the rates are greater than 5%, but less than 10%, in the remaining eight counties.

Williamson and Moore counties had the lowest percentage of unemployed residents for the month, each with a September rate of 2.3%. That was a 0.3 of a percentage point decrease from the August rate for Williamson County and a 0.4 percentage point drop for Moore County.

Perry County had the highest unemployment rate for the month at 8.4%, which was a 1.9 percentage point increase from its August rate of 6.5%.

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.8% in August to 3.1% in September, representing a decline of seven-tenths of a percent.

Campbell County’s unemployment rate fell by eight-tenths of a point in September, from 4.8% in August to 4.0% a month ago.

Knox County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.3 to 2.7% between August and September, while Union County saw its rate fall by a similar six-tenths of a percent, going from 3.9% in August to 3.3% last month.

Morgan County’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in September, down seven-tenths of a percent from August’s rate of 4.4.

Roane County’s unemployment rate also declined by seven-tenths of a point, falling from the August rate of 4.0% to a rate of 3.3% in September.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate dropped for the fourth consecutive month in September, decreasing from 4.6% in August to 4.4%.

Unemployment across the country also ticked down in September. Nationally, the jobless rate dropped by 0.4 of a percentage point to 4.8%.

Unlike the statewide and national unemployment rates, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to factor in seasonal economic influences such as school breaks and severe weather conditions.

TDLWD has produced a complete analysis of the September 2021 county unemployment data and that information can be found here.