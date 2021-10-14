TWRA Aquatic Habitat Protection grants awarded

(TWRA) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2022 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.

The grants were awarded to various organizations for 19 projects across the state.

The Aquatic Habitat Protection Program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.

Locally, the Norris Lake Project, comprised of stakeholders in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, and Union counties, received funding for projects aimed at cleaning up the Clinch and Powell Rivers, as well as Gap Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar Creek, and Cool Branch Creek.