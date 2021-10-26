TSSAA, TDOT join forces for #NoTrashNovember effort, video contest

(TSSAA/TDOT) The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and Nobody Trashes Tennessee, the state’s litter prevention campaign managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), are teaming up for the TSSAA No Trash November Student Video Contest.

The social media-driven contest is part of No Trash November, a statewide litter cleanup and awareness initiative. TSSAA member schools and students are encouraged to submit a video about why it’s essential to keep Tennessee litter-free. Students and individual schools will be recognized for their efforts through individual scholarships, prizes, and donations for school beautification projects.

“We are pleased to partner with TSSAA on the student video contest during No Trash November and are excited to see what the students come up with for their entries,” said Shawn Bible, manager, Highway Beautification Office, TDOT. “Reducing the negative impacts of litter on our roadways and waterways is critical, and students play an important role through their personal and community actions.”

Through a mix of social media channels using dedicated hashtags (#TSSAALitter Contest, #NoTrashNovember, #NobodyTrashesTN), students may submit their video anytime between Nov. 1 – 19. Winners in each category will receive the following:

· The most creative high school student entry will win a $1,000 scholarship.

· The most creative middle school entry will receive an iPad.

· The top three high schools and middle schools with the most entries will receive a $500, $300, $200 donation to their schools.

Winning entries will be announced on Dec. 4, 2021. For contest rules and how to submit a video, visit https://tssaa.wishpondpages.com/notrashnovembervideocontest/

“This new partnership is a win-win. It sends a great message to our schools about the importance of maintaining a safe and clean community, and it provides an opportunity for our students to showcase their efforts in their community,” said TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress.

Throughout the month, all residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember hashtags in social media to highlight their litter prevention actions throughout the month. For additional ways to participate in No Trash November, visit: https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/5-ways-to-get-involved-with-no-trash-november/.