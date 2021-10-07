Today (October 7th) is National Depression Screening Day

(TDMHSAS press release) The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is urging everyone to take a moment to take a quick screening in honor of National Depression Screening Day: October 7, 2021. Free screenings are available on the TDMHSAS website at this link through our partners at the Mental Health Association of America.

The screenings feature simple questions that anyone can ask themselves or a loved one to quickly evaluate their current mental health. Based on the results, people can pursue additional help if needed through their primary care physician, a family member, or trusted friend.

Symptoms of depression and anxiety spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained well above normal since March 2020. At the peak, more than 40 percent of Tennesseans were reporting symptoms of depression or anxiety. At the latest survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate was back to peak levels after dipping during the spring and summer.

“The pandemic has really changed the game in terms of mental health for many people. The stressors we’ve all felt to different degrees have challenged the stigma around mental health conditions. There’s no better time than now to take a screening for an honest look at how you’re doing and ask for help if you need it,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

Increases in depression and anxiety have been especially significant for younger people with ages 18-39 reporting symptoms at a rate higher than the average.

For Tennesseans who are uninsured and have no means to pay or for Tennessee children who are uninsured or underinsured, TDMHSAS is proud to offer an array of services to help. Visit our website TN.gov/behavioral-health or call our Helpline (800) 560-5767 to learn more.