Today is ‘Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day’

Today (October 20th) is Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, so Adventure Anderson County and Explore Oak Ridge want to give a shout-out to the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, and the Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce. Thank you for all that you do to support our local businesses and communities!

Here are a few ways we can all support our local chambers:

Volunteer for a Chamber of Commerce event

Give a shout out on social media to your local Chamber and how they benefit your business

Encourage other businesses to join

Support other Chamber members

Attend networking events

Be sure to share your Chamber experiences and use the hashtag #SupportYourLocalChamberofCommerce.