Tennessee’s Adjutant General and representatives from Tennessee’s Department of Health visited Johnson City Medical Center where Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard are actively helping medical staff in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sept. 30. (Photo submitted)

TN Adjutant General, TDH officials visit state hospitals

Jim Harris 18 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

(TN National Guard press release)  Tennessee’s Adjutant General and representatives from Tennessee’s Department of Health visited three medical facilities in East Tennessee where Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard are actively helping medical staff in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sept. 30.

Tennessee Department of Health’s Dr. Morgan McDonald and Diane Dubinski accompanied Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes and visited Johnson City Medical Center, Knoxville’s University of Tennessee Medical Center, and Chattanooga’s Erlander Health System.

“The coordination between the National Guard and the Department of Health has been critical to supporting hospitals during the recent weeks of unprecedented strain on Tennessee hospitals,” said McDonald. “We heard first hand again today that deploying clinical and administrative personnel has been nothing short of life-saving.”

During the tour at each medical center, Holmes met with service members and medical staff while observing their COVID-19 patient care facilities.

“We have some of our top professionals, who not only volunteered in a time of uncertainty to help when the pandemic first began but who are still helping our State and Nation over a year later,” said Holmes. “These men and women left their families, their communities, and their jobs to be in this fight against the virus and help our fellow Tennesseans. I truly am humbled and proud of these Soldiers and Airmen for their service.”

Several of the medical personnel and Guardsmen have been fighting the pandemic since it began in March 2020.

“The pandemic has impacted all of us, one way or another, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to help fight the COVID-19 virus and save lives,” said 1st Lt. Promise Newman, Joint Task Force Medical’s officer in charge for Hamilton, Monroe, and McMinn counties. “Through this experience, I’ve been able to meet and work with some incredible people. I am beyond appreciative to be making an impact in my local community and hometown of Chattanooga.”

Currently, Tennessee Guardsmen are supporting 39 medical facilities across the state, providing administrative support to frontline health care professionals as they fight the virus day in and day out.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Veterans Breakfast Saturday to feature Quilts of Valor presentation

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.