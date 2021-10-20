THP: Knoxville man killed in Roane County crash

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 813 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a 71-year-old Knoxville man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he pulled out in front of a commercial vehicle in Roane County.

The THP reports that 71-year-old William Lemmond of Knoxville had been headed south on Decatur Highway when he tried to turn left onto Squaw Valley Road.  His Ford Focus pulled into the path of the larger commercial vehicle driven by 63-year-old Earl Jenkins of Evensville, Tennessee, and was struck on the passenger side and pushed about 100 feet off the road before coming to rest.

The report indicates that both drivers were wearing seatbelts and that no charges will be filed.

Jenkins was not injured, according to the trooper’s report.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Flu, COVID vaccines available during Saturday event

This Saturday, October 23rd, there will be a free vaccination event in Oak Ridge.  Sponsored …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.