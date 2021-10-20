THP: Knoxville man killed in Roane County crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a 71-year-old Knoxville man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he pulled out in front of a commercial vehicle in Roane County.

The THP reports that 71-year-old William Lemmond of Knoxville had been headed south on Decatur Highway when he tried to turn left onto Squaw Valley Road. His Ford Focus pulled into the path of the larger commercial vehicle driven by 63-year-old Earl Jenkins of Evensville, Tennessee, and was struck on the passenger side and pushed about 100 feet off the road before coming to rest.

The report indicates that both drivers were wearing seatbelts and that no charges will be filed.

Jenkins was not injured, according to the trooper’s report.