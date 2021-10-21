This Saturday is final chance to sign up for Holiday Bureau assistance

The Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge wants everyone to know that this Saturday, October 23rd, will be the final day for income-eligible Anderson County residents to sign up for assistance during Christmas.

That assistance includes everything you need to make the holidays a little brighter, including Christmas decorations, toys, games, bicycles, and a food card.

You will need to bring all of the applicable paperwork, plus proof of residence and income, as well as the number of people living in your household.

The final day to register is this Saturday, October 23rd, and you will need to go to the Holiday Bureau’s office at 728-B Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge between 9 am and 12 noon to complete the application process.

The Holiday Bureau was founded after World War II and is an all-volunteer organization with no paid employees, some of whom will spend hundreds of hours a year inspecting, repairing, and cleaning all of the donations they receive.

In a typical year, the Bureau provides over 600 $40 food gift cards, over 400 bikes, and other riding toys, plus wrapping paper and holiday décor, hundreds of toys, games, and books, plus electronics, and more. During earlier sign-ups held this month, they also gave out almost 500 Halloween costumes.

For more information, call 865-483-7831, visit www.holidaybureau.org, or send an email to [email protected]. The Bureau’s office is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm.

1. Must bring proof of residence. (Utility Bill, current housing agreements, DHS Food Stamp notification, etc)

2. Must have ID for each household member. (Social Security Cards or School Record or State issued ID.)

3. Proof of Income (pay stubs, DHS award letter, Child Support Award letter, Families First notice, etc.)

The DHS award letter (Food Stamp Papers) is an excellent form of ID and income verification.

All information must be current within the last 12 months.

Information may be verified by Holiday Bureau.

Information is shared with other agencies and churches.