This is Fire Prevention Week

The National Fire Protection Association is promoting this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety..”

This year’s campaign, October 3-9th, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

The Clinton Fire Department is among hundreds, if not thousands of fire departments across the country encouraging all residents to embrace the Fire Prevention Week theme, which for 2021 is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action,” according to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), which adds to, “make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”

To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.

The NFPA, in partnership with fire departments around the nation, wants to share safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.