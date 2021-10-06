Tennessee’s new license plate unveiled after online vote

Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled the state’s next standard license plate chosen by Tennesseans through a statewide vote.

More than 300,000 Tennessee residents cast a vote, with 42% voting for the winning design.

The winning design is a navy blue plate with white lettering. The word “Tennessee” appears at the top inside an outline of the state’s borders, the phrase “The Volunteer State” on the upper left-hand side, with the Tri-Star logo from the state flag in the middle encircled by the words “in God we Trust,” and at the bottom, it features “tnvacation.com.” The phrases and website are mandated to be on the plates by state law. We have a photo of the new plate on our website.

New plates will be available online and in-person beginning January 3, 2022, as residents complete their annual tag renewal. Up to 100,000 plates per week will be produced to meet initial inventory demands.

Per Tennessee statute, the plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget. The statute also requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. The statute provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option.

This new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016, and 2017.