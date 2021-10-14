TDOC ‘Operation Blackout’ in effect

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

(TDOC)  Earlier this month, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) launched “Operation Blackout”, an annual statewide operation to ensure sex offenders on TDOC’s caseload are complying with the conditions of their supervision, as well as special conditions put in place surrounding the Halloween holiday.

Each October, TDOC Community Supervision adds an extra layer of protection for the children in our communities and an extra layer of accountability for sex offenders under the state’s supervision. A specific set of rules must be followed by all registered sex offenders this month: no Halloween decorations, no attending Halloween/fall functions (i.e., Harvest Festivals, etc.), no distributing candy, and keeping the porch light turned off on Halloween night.

“There are just under 4,000 sex offenders on supervision living amongst us in Tennessee,” said Commissioner Tony Parker.  “While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it.  As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”

TDOC Probation/Parole will be performing unannounced home checks all month leading up to Halloween and will be out in neighborhoods on the 31st conducting compliance checks, as well.

To ensure your child is safe this Halloween, here are a few more things you can do:               

  • Go with your child on Halloween night.  This is not only a good way to keep your child safe, but is a great opportunity to get to know your neighbors better.
  • If you choose to let your child go out without adult supervision, make sure you know where your child will be trick-or-treating.
  • Before you go out on Halloween night, check the TBI Sex Offender Registry to know which houses to avoid.
  • If you see any suspicious activity, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
  • If you see a TDOC offender at a Halloween event or with holiday decorations, please call 1-844-TDC-FIND and report it.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Roane County announces Household Hazardous Waste Collection for Oct. 30

The Roane County Department of Solid Waste will be hosting the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Event on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.