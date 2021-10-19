TBI issues scam alert

The TBI took to Twitter on Monday to issue a scam warning. 

TBI says it received several calls Monday morning from people who said they had received calls from someone identifying themselves as an officer with the TBI, and telling the call’s recipient that they are “following-up on an alleged complaint and asking for personal information.”

The calls are spoofing TBI’s phone number, according to the agency, which also stated that TBI agents do not make phone calls like the ones described by the citizens who reported the possible scam.

Anyone receiving this kind of phone call should ignore it and is welcome to report any information to 1-800-TBI-FIND or [email protected].

