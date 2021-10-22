TBI investigating officer-involved shooting on I-75 in Campbell

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

(TBI press release)  At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with authorities in Campbell County Thursday evening.

Preliminary information indicates that officers with the Caryville Police Department and deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office spotted a car traveling along the Appalachian Highway in Caryville that was the subject of a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) in connection to a robbery that occurred just after 7:00 p.m. in Jacksboro. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the male driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and continued onto Interstate 75. At mile marker 137, the driver crashed into several vehicles stopped in a construction zone, including a cruiser driven by a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol who was parked behind a disabled vehicle. During efforts to take the driver into custody, the situation escalated, resulting in the trooper, a Caryville officer, and a Campbell County deputy firing shots, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the car was also injured in the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Powers receives Guardian of Small Business Award

The Tennessee office of NFIB, the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, today announced that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.