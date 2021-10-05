Torivanno Javal Ramsey-Dewerff (ACSD mugshot)

Suspect injures 3 ORPD officers

Jim Harris

Three Oak Ridge police officers were injured Monday afternoon while they responded to a theft of services call at an apartment complex on Tuskegee Avenue.

The incident occurred at Hallmark Apartments, and authorities say that the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Torivanno Javal Ramsey-Dewerff, assaulted the first officer on the scene.  When two other officers stepped into help, one suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, while the other sustained what was only described as a “significant” injury to her arm.

She was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of her injury while the other two were sent to Methodist Medical Center for evaluation.

Ramsey-Dewerff was taken to the Anderson County Jail on three counts each of resisting arrest and aggravated assault, as well as one count each of theft of services, reckless endangerment, and criminal impersonation.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to look into the incident.

