Stephanie Lynn Alford, 56

Stephanie Lynn Alford went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the age of 56. She was born in Knoxville, TN on January 26, 1965 to the late Paul and Frances Drinnen Alford. Stephanie was a very loving person and loved her family; she left this earth too soon and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents.  

Survived by, siblings, Steve Alford wife Angie, Stacey Patty husband Mike; nephew, Lee Alford wife Kathlina; niece, Holly Rodgers husband Brian; good friend, Bob Phillips and several great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Grace Covenant Baptist Church 9956 Dutchtown Road Knoxville, TN on Friday, October 22 from 6:30-7:30PM with a Celebration of Life to follow. www.holleygamble.com

