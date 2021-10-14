SteelDrivers to close out ‘Summer Sessions’

Jim Harris

(ORNL FCU)  Bluegrass group The SteelDrivers will headline ORNL Federal Credit Union’s (ORNL FCU) last Summer Sessions concert of 2021 on Saturday, October 23, in Oak Ridge. Opening for the band will be Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper. 

Based out of Nashville, The SteelDrivers are known for their dynamic songwriting and eclectic shows. Current band members include Tammy Rogers (fiddle), Mike Fleming (bass), Kelvin Damrell (guitar/vocals), Brent Truitt (mandolin), and Richard Bailey (banjo). The SteelDrivers formed in 2008, and won a Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album for the 2015 release of “The Muscle Shoals Recordings.”  

All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the public and are held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the pavilion in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN. 

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

