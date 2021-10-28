Secret City Half Marathon and 5K is Nov. 20

The Secret City Half Marathon and 5K will be in person again this year with a regular start.

Last year’s race had a time trial-style start to help ensure social distancing among the runners along with a temperature check for participants.

The 2021 race is scheduled for Saturday, November 20.

Available spots are filling up quickly as the autumn marathon season gears up, so interested parties are encouraged to sign up before the race hits maximum capacity.

The Secret City Half Marathon and its 5K will be held in person beginning at 9 am on Saturday, November 20th.

There is a virtual option for those who wish to participate in the race as well. Those runners have November 13th through the 27th to complete their race.

Proceeds from the Secret City Half Marathon benefit TORCH, a nonprofit that serves the homeless, those who are in jeopardy of becoming homeless, and those who are not able to receive services elsewhere due to lack of documentation (i.e. no identification, no phone, no address, or other limiting factors). TORCH works to help them obtain the basic necessities to receive services.

The half marathon route starts at the scenic Melton Lake Peninsula. Considered a great PR Course, according to race organizers, it runs by the beautiful Melton Lake then down by an operational quarry for a change of scenery.  Continue along a serene tree-lined private road then wind through Oak Ridge.  Finish your race right back at the peninsula.  The course is USATF certified with certification #TN15066MS.

The 5K race route starts and finishes at the Melton Lake Peninsula.  The course follows the water’s edge along the Melton Lake walking trail to Elza Gate then double back to the peninsula.  A very scenic and easy 5K run.  Course certification code: TN15077MS.  

For more information and to register, visit the Secret City Half Marathon website.

