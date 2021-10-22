RSCC offering Business Ownership Certificate program

Jim Harris

There are always pitfalls and challenges when launching a new business and Roane State has started a new program to help those fledgling entrepreneurs succeed. 

The Business Ownership Certificate is a two-semester program that focuses on the most common barriers to startup companies, said Roane State Community College Associate Professor Mike Farmer, the college’s business program director. 

“Business owners need to both be experts in their field and be ready for the hidden challenges of ownership,” Farmer said. “They must handle finances, taxes, business regulations, employee management, human resources, and advertising.” 

The objective is to equip participants with the tools to navigate the governmental, accounting, and human resource issues that face companies. 

There are eight classes leading to the certificate, with four sessions each semester. First semester courses are Business Ownership Accounting, Sales and Service, Business Communications, and Software Applications for Business. 

The second-semester curriculum includes Entrepreneurship, Organizational Behavior, Human Resource Management, and Legal Environment for Business. 

Those wanting to obtain an associate degree should instead register for the AAS program, Farmer said. 

For more information, contact Farmer at [email protected] or visit the academic program page online at roanestate.edu/businessownership.

