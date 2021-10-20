Roy Oliver Johnson age 93 of Clinton

Roy Oliver Johnson age 93 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge.  He was born September 3, 1928, in Limestone County, Alabama to the late Tommy Hill and Francis Angeline Johnson. Roy was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country in the Korean Conflict and a member of Clinton First Baptist Church.  For many years Roy was the Principal in several different schools in Anderson County.  In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Roselle Brannon Johnson; brothers, Pleas Johnson and J.T. Johnson; sisters, Ester Laxton and Flora B. Cadman. 

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Hazel C. Johnson; son, Roy Steven Johnson & wife Kandace; grandchildren, Riley Johnson & Sadie Johnson; step-grandchildren, Brit Allen & Alex Allen; 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. 

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

