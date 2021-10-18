Rollie E. Hardwick, “Danny,” age 60 of Clinton, TN, met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Danny was born on March 10, 1961, in Oak Ridge, TN. He worked as an Ophthalmic Tech at Advancing Eyecare and in his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, and listening to KLove Christian radio. Danny took pride in mowing his yard, he would even wax his lawnmower. Although he loved hunting, fishing, and camping, the most important thing to him was family. Danny loved his wife, kids, and grandkids more than anything in this world and captured many memories with them through pictures and videos. Many will remember him for the heart that he had. He had a special place in his heart for all children. Everyone, even children, in the community would take to Danny and they would quickly look up to him as a father figure and/or friend.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie Dean Hardwick and Doris Eileen Hardwick; sisters, Darlene Hardwick, Julie Connor, and Arlene Farr.

He leaves behind the love of his life and soulmate of 28 years, Rynda N. Hardwick; children, RyManda “Mandy” Hackworth and husband David, Jessica Hardwick, Laci Carroll and husband Daniel; Kari Bunch and husband Matt, Daniel, Parker, Blakelee, and Chase Hardwick; grandchildren, Caleb, Ashlyn, Leland, and Lyric Phillips, Layne and Emerie Carroll, Paisley and Paityn Bunch; brother, Carl Back; special friends, Troy Smith, Scott Styles, Tony Goodman, Willie and David Gunter; many other special friends and family members who Danny loved dearly.

Danny would request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations are made to The Norwood Boys and Girls Club to continue to serve the children and the Norwood community. Please mail donations to 164 Smith Road, Clinton, TN 37716.

Visitation will be from 3-7 pm on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach and Pastor Kevin Curington officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Hardwick family. www.Sharpfh.com.