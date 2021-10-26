Rockwood HS teacher indicted

A Rockwood High School teacher was recently indicted by the Roane County grand jury after allegedly contacting a 17-year-old to engage in sexual activities.

36-year-old Sue Yong Battle was indicted on one count each of solicitation to commit statutory rape by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape.

Authorities say the alleged inappropriate contact occurred in mid-September.

Battle has been placed on unpaid leave by the Roane County School system. The case is being investigated by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.