Rockwood HS teacher indicted

Jim Harris Local News

A Rockwood High School teacher was recently indicted by the Roane County grand jury after allegedly contacting a 17-year-old to engage in sexual activities.

36-year-old Sue Yong Battle was indicted on one count each of solicitation to commit statutory rape by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape.

Authorities say the alleged inappropriate contact occurred in mid-September.

Battle has been placed on unpaid leave by the Roane County School system.  The case is being investigated by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

