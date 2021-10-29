Robert “Robby” Don White, Jr., age 58, of Rockwood Village in Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Specialty Select Hospi in Powell. He was born May 7, 1963, in Chattanooga and was a 1981 graduate of Roane County High School. Robby was of the Baptist faith. He had worked several years for contractors as an electrician at TVA. He also worked for the City of Kingston at the Water Treatment Plant and as a plumber in North Carolina. Robby had also worked as a volunteer fireman for the city of Kingston, which he loved very much. He enjoyed watching UT ballgames, wrestling, and Gunsmoke. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Bonnie & Hugh Patterson, Cecil White, and Elizabeth White Heath; aunts, Peggy Trammel and Joyce Pierce; step-mother, Brenda White.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Shelley White of Kingston

Mother Bettye Patterson White of Harriman

Father Robert Donald “Don” White of Kingston

Sister Christi Locklear & husband, Mitch of Rayford, NC

Aunts & Uncles Hugh Patterson, Judy Bardill & husband, David

Carol Nall & husband, Bob

Mother of his daughter Tammy Walker of Kingston

Step-sister Chasity Boatwright of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends who will miss Robby very much.

No arrangements have been scheduled at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.