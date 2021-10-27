Robert “Rob” Eugene Spires, age 73, of Kingston departed this life on October 25, 2021. He was born August 9, 1948 to Minnie Johnson Spires and Gillis Horace Spires who preceded him in death. Rob was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ed Carter, Janette Carter Coker, Betty Spires Mellon, and Jack Spires; along with nephew, Garry Terry; sisters-in-law, Margaret Carter, and Jeannie Hall.

Leaving behind to share “Rob stories”, both reverent and irreverent, and to remember his many “Rob-isms” are many family members, friends and peers, including but not limited to his wife, Lynne Hall Spires of Kingston; children, Angela Spires Monroe of Braselton, Georgia, Sarah Spires of Knoxville, Sam Spires & wife, Jessica of Collierville, Tennessee; step-son, Michael Acree & fiancée, Chelsie of Kingston; grandchildren, Madison, Bailey & Colby Monroe, Jackson & Campbell Spires; mother of his children, Connie Birchfield Sharpe & husband, Chuck of Harriman; mother-in-law, Betty Hall; sisters & brothers-in-law, Lauren Hall, Billie Spires, and George & Sharon Mellon. Rob’s many nieces & nephews are too numerous to fully enumerate, but nephew, Duane Terry & wife, Cynthia have been especially faithful.

A 1967 graduate of South High School, lettering in several sports, he attended ETSU, playing a season of football prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. After serving in Vietnam, Rob returned to Tennessee, beginning a twenty-eight-year career with the Oak Ridge Fire Department. He also attended RSCC where he earned an Associates’s degree in Fire Protection Engineering.

Rob was successful and highly respected as an officer and leader in the department. He was fair and just, yet a bit feared by most Rookies. Everyone remembers “The Look!”

He and his nephew, Gary Terry, also formed S & T Construction, providing quality services for years. His son & stepson can both attest to the “full days work for a full days pay” philosophy.

After retirement, Rob and nephew, Duane decided to stock their freezers with home-raised beef. With the help of some neighbors, that was successful with gardening, raising chickens, and taking care of 2 goats and 2 horses, along with numerous family pets. These endeavors kept Rob engaged and happy.

However, we all agree that Rob was happiest when around his family & friends. His granddaughter, Madison, recently commented, “I’m never gonna be too old to sit on Pap’s lap”, and she wasn’t, as she did so for the last time 2 weeks ago.

After attending the Episcopal Church for the 33 years of his marriage and the the prior 4 ½ years they dated, he decided to make it official and told the Rt. Rev. Bishop Brian Cole of the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee that he was ready to “join up”. So he did in January 2018, attended by the Bishop, Priest Brad Jones, and Acolyte Michael Acree. In September 2019 Rob was presented a Quilt of Valor, handmade by parishioner, Anita Oliver.

The family wishes to thank the fine nurses with Amedisys Hospice for their king and gentle care in their ministry to Rob.

Services will be held for Rob at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 190 Circle Drive, Harriman, TN 37748, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. TN 37919.

