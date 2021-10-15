Robert Alexander Grisham, age 53 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of Callahan Baptist Church. Throughout his life, he loved hunting, fishing, dad jokes, and always brightened the day. Everywhere he went, he found someone he knew. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Grisham.

He is survived by his daughters, Haley Grisham and Heather Trivett, and their mother Alisha Grisham; mother, Lois Grisham; sisters, Becky & husband Scott Dunkel and Pam Atchley; brother, Mike Grisham; special adopted parents, Alvin & Joy Thornton.

The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 pm, Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Marc Sasser and Rev. Phil Peek officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com