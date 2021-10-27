Roane State welcomes trunk-or-treaters Thursday

(RSCC press release) The always popular Trunk or Treat event is back this year at Roane State, scheduled for the evening of Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Trunk or Treat festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and wrap up around 7 p.m. ET. College students, employees and members of the community are welcome to attend. Admission is free.

The event will take place in the student parking lot next to the O’Brien Theatre on the Roane County campus, located at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Signage on campus will direct visitors where to go when they arrive.

Participants will be able to collect candy and other treats as they visit vehicles lined up in the parking area. Many event volunteers will be in costume.

Face masks are not required outdoors, but participants are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines whenever possible. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available at the event as needed.

In case of bad weather, all activities will move indoors to the gymnasium. Please note that face masks are currently recommended indoors at Roane State as part of the college’s COVID-19 response protocol.

Trunk or Treat is organized by Roane State’s Student Life Office. Volunteers are still needed. Contact RSCC Student Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Fugate for details on how to get involved. She can be reached by emailing [email protected].

For more information on the Trunk or Treat event, visit roanestate.edu/studentlife.