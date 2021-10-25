Roane State holding Fall Fest this week

Roane State Community College invites students, faculty, staff, and their friends and family to celebrate the season as part of this year’s Fall Fest event.

Activities are scheduled on local campuses for the week of October 25 – 28, 2021, and vary depending on location. Dates and times for each of the events are as follows:

· Fentress County, Oct. 25 – 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT*

· Knox County, Oct. Oct 25 – 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

· Scott County, Oct. 25 – 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

· Oak Ridge, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

· Loudon County, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

· Roane County, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

· Cumberland County, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT*

· Morgan County, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

· Campbell County, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

*Please note that Fentress and Cumberland County campuses are in central time.

Axe throwing will be available at the Loudon and Cumberland County campuses. The Scott County campus will feature pumpkin carving. Additional campuses will offer henna tattoos and other activities, including food, music and giveaways while supplies last.

The Roane State Student Life Office will hold a drawing for tickets to the November 20th University of Tennessee football game against the University of South Alabama. Students can register during Fall Fest (Monday through Thursday) and the winners will be announced on Monday, November 1. There are 25 tickets to give away.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered during Fall Fest at Morgan, Roane, Oak Ridge, Scott and Loudon locations. Vaccines will be administered by the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge and local Departments of Health. Booster shots may also be available.

Admission to all events is free. Students and employees should check their college email for more information or visit the Roane State Student Life web page at roanestate.edu/studentlife.