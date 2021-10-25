Roane State holding Fall Fest this week

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

Roane State Community College invites students, faculty, staff, and their friends and family to celebrate the season as part of this year’s Fall Fest event.

Activities are scheduled on local campuses for the week of October 25 – 28, 2021, and vary depending on location. Dates and times for each of the events are as follows: 

·         Fentress County, Oct. 25 – 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT*

·         Knox County, Oct. Oct 25 – 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

·         Scott County, Oct. 25 – 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

·         Oak Ridge, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

·         Loudon County, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

·         Roane County, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

·         Cumberland County, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT*

·         Morgan County, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

·         Campbell County, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

*Please note that Fentress and Cumberland County campuses are in central time.

Axe throwing will be available at the Loudon and Cumberland County campuses. The Scott County campus will feature pumpkin carving. Additional campuses will offer henna tattoos and other activities, including food, music and giveaways while supplies last. 

The Roane State Student Life Office will hold a drawing for tickets to the November 20th University of Tennessee football game against the University of South Alabama. Students can register during Fall Fest (Monday through Thursday) and the winners will be announced on Monday, November 1. There are 25 tickets to give away. 

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered during Fall Fest at Morgan, Roane, Oak Ridge, Scott and Loudon locations. Vaccines will be administered by the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge and local Departments of Health. Booster shots may also be available. 

Admission to all events is free. Students and employees should check their college email for more information or visit the Roane State Student Life web page at roanestate.edu/studentlife.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Update: TBI IDs man killed by officers Thursday

On Friday, the TBI identified the man shot and killed after a confrontation with Campbell …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.