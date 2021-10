A Roane County General Sessions Court judge was cited last week by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for failing to use due care and driving with an open container following a traffic accident last week in Roane County. The accident occurred on Highway 58 the night of October 20th, and 67-year-old Dennis Humphrey was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Roane County authorities recused themselves from the case, which is being handled by a prosecutor from the 17th Judicial District.