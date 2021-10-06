Roane County woman pleads guilty in boyfriend’s shooting death

A Roane County woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering her boyfriend.

Jenny Parton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson said that prior to this week’s hearing, Parton had initially pleaded guilty back in August, but later filed to withdraw the plea and go to trial. However, on Tuesday, she withdrew that motion and reaffirmed her guilty plea.

Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a shooting in the 1500 block of River Road in Kingston on March 15th, 2019.

When they arrived they found Robert Rosado dead on the front porch and quickly identified Parton, his girlfriend, as the shooter.

Parton claimed that she had stuck a 12-gauge shotgun out of the bathroom window and fired to scare off what she believed to be either a ‘wild animal’ or someone outside, according to her initial statement. Investigators, aided by the autopsy results and a TBI ballistics test, determined that she had “knowingly and unlawfully” shot and killed him with a 12-gauge shotgun from close range. She was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Under the current Tennessee sentencing law, she is supposed to serve this sentence at 100%, but state sentencing laws still allow her the possibility of a 15% sentence credit for ‘good behavior’.

Jenny Parton (RCSO booking photo)