Roane County announces Household Hazardous Waste Collection for Oct. 30

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 56 Views

The Roane County Department of Solid Waste will be hosting the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Event on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 9:00 am through 1:00 pm at the Recycling Center in Midtown. 

  • Any Tennessee resident can participate in the Mobile Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Service. 
  • Only households may use this service to dispose of hazardous wastes.
  • No commercial, institutional, or agri-business waste will be accepted. 

ROANE COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY

WHERE: Recycling Center 215 White Pine Road, Harriman 37748

WHEN:  Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

This one-day event is a FREE and SAFE way to rid your home of household hazardous materials.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE INCLUDES

FROM THE WORKBENCHFROM THE GARAGEFROM THE HOUSEFROM THE YARD
DegreaserAntifreezeArt/ Craft suppliesFertilizer
Paint thinnerGasolineMothballsNo – pest strips
Stain removerBrake FluidFloor cleanersRodent Killer
Fluorescent bulbsEngine degreaserRechargeable batteriesHerbicides
SealantCarburetor cleanerDrain cleanersPool chemicals
Wood StripperKerosenePhoto chemicalsMuriatic acids
Solvent Chemistry setsPesticides
Rust/Wood preservative Metal/ Furniture polishInsect spray

Help keep Roane County clean and safe by properly disposing of your household hazardous waste. You are probably thinking you don’t have any hazardous materials in your house. Surprisingly, many household items are flammable, corrosive, reactive, or toxic and should not be thrown into the garbage. This is a great opportunity for you to make a difference by safely disposing of these materials. You are protecting the environment and others from being harmed.

Only households are able to participate.

Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e., wastes from non – household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) is acceptable by appointment only. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Please do not bring any medical/ infectious waste except needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers, explosives, radioactive materials (including smoke detectors), or any empty containers. 

*Alkaline batteries no longer contain mercury and therefore can be thrown away in the trash.

PAINT IS ACCEPTED ON TUESDAYS AT THE POST OAK CONVENIENCE CENTER LOCATED AT: 123 POST OAK VALLEY ROAD IN ROCKWOOD.

Please call the Roane County Recycling Center at 865-590-7779 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TWRA Aquatic Habitat Protection grants awarded

(TWRA)  The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.