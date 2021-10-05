Richard Roy Bair, 73, of Clinton

Richard Roy Bair – a loving father and devoted friend – passed away in his Clinton, TN home on September 28 th, 2021. He was 73. Born the eldest of 4 siblings on March 6th, 1948, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Esther Arlene Fauble Bair and Roy Edward Bair, Richard was an outdoorsman from the start. He loved to explore, camp, and fish, and he especially enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the outdoors with others. Richard was an accomplished Boy Scout achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating from high school, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he had a long, successful career eventually retiring as Chief Petty Officer after having served in both the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. Richard was a devoted Christian and enjoyed spreading the word of God serving as a Gideon in his local community. Richard was an active member of First Baptist Powell and enjoyed spending time with his church family at Norris First Baptist. He was loved by many and will be remembered for his kind nature and love of laughter. Richard is survived by his two children: Aaron Holiday and Esther Bair. The family would like to celebrate Richard’s life with a receiving of friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, from 6 pm-8 pm followed by a service. Richard will be buried on Friday, October 8th, 2021, at the East TN Veterans Cemetery at 8:30 am. While flowers are appreciated, please also consider a donation to Gideons International at sendtheword.org.

