Rhonda Jean Hawn nee (Taylor) of Clinton, TN passed away October 7, 2021.  Rhonda worked at CNS Y12.  She resided in Clinton, TN with her husband, Curtis.  When Rhonda wasn’t working, she loved boating and camping, but most of all, spending time with her grandbabies, and family.  She enjoyed being out with friends, dancing, and could light up any room she entered.  When you think about the holidays, you think of Rhonda.  Whether it be the dishes she made or the laughter she brought.  She made everyone she met feel cared about.  She had the most beautiful smile, and you could not help but smile back.   

Rhonda was preceded in death by her sister, Dena Landrum.  She is survived by her husband, Curtis Hawn; Son Joshua Landrum; 2 daughters Elizabeth Nance (Dale); Danielle Nance (Stephen); 2 stepdaughters, Erika Vibbert (Isaiah); Tierra Hawn.  Grandchildren, Liam and Kynlee England, and Isla Nance.  Parents, Jerry and Janis Taylor.  Siblings Jackie Smith (Jesse); Todd Taylor (Dina);  Melinda Moore (Mike).  Former husband, Mitchell Landrum. 

A celebration of life will be held at Mountain Lake Marina at 4 PM on October 11th.  136 Campground Rd.  Rocky Top, TN.  37769.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

