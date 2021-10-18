Reva Smith, age 92 of Clinton

Reva Smith, age 92 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Shannondale Healthcare Center in Knoxville.  She was a member of Second Baptist Church.  Reva was born May 7, 1929 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Rev. Hugh & Julia Smith. 

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death brothers, Olof Smith, John Smith, H.L. Smith and Dalton Smith; sisters, Ocie Woods, Leona Duncan, Ruby Smith & Almeda Smith; niece, Annetta Sharpe; nephews, Charles Smith and Lynn Woods. 

She is survived by nephews, Don Smith, Neil Smith, Dennis Smith, & Gene Smith; nieces, Mary Ruth Smith, Katheryn Arban, Huann Lehto, Billie Sue Rudolph, & Debbie Long; several other nieces and nephews. 

Friends and family will gather from 3:00-6:00 pm, Monday, October 18, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside service will be at 10:15 am, Tuesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN  37716.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

