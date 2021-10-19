Reminder: Drug Take-Back Day event in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Police Department and ASAP of Anderson are teaming up to hold a drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place in the Oak Ridge Police Department parking lot at 200 South Tulane Avenue.  Due to COVID-19, there will be no person-to-person contact. Officers and ASAP of Anderson volunteers will be on site to guide people to where to drop off unwanted pharmaceutical drugs which will then be collected by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Items accepted include: Prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused); Antibiotics/steroids; Cold and flu medications; Vitamins/herbal supplements; Pet medications;

Medication Samples; and Medicated ointments/lotions.

Liquid medications, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia will not be collected.

There are six permanent disposal bins located throughout Anderson County, including one at ORPD Headquarters. These bins offer a safe option for residents to dispose of unused or unwanted medicine seven days a week and are accessible 24 hours a day.

For questions or more information, contact ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

