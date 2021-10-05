Rebecca “Becky” Kendig, age 56 of Clinton

Rebecca “Becky” Kendig, age 56 of Clinton passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  She was born December 13, 1964, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Vester and Ruth Hawn.  Becky was currently a secretary at Methodist Medical Center and before that she was a CNA also at Methodist Medical Center.  She was a member of the United Church of Compassion in Oliver Springs. 

Throughout her life, she loved cooking for her family, shopping, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.  In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. 

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Paul Kendig of Clinton; son, Adam Bridges & wife Brianne of Clinton; daughter, Tabitha Newman & husband Robert of Clinton; grandchildren, Colten Bridges, Rain and Lilly Newman; brother, Ronnie Hawn & wife Ethel of Clinton; sisters, Zola Brown & husband Tony of Oliver Springs, Carolyn Underwood & husband Bud of Kingston, Margaret York & husband Jim of Oliver Springs, Pat Shubert of Rockwood; numerous nieces nephews, and special cousins. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, October 8, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with CJ Frank officiating.  Her graveside will be at 11:00 am Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. 

