Rebecca Ann Brooks (Purkey), age 66  of Heiskell, TN, was born on August 14, 1955, passed away on October 10, 2021. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded by her parents Don and Olivia Purkey and brother Jeffery Purkey.
She is survived by her husband Gary Brooks;  children Danyelle (Mike) Bachelder and Jeremy (Lynn) Minton;  brothers Bobby, Charlie, and Michael (Lynn) Purkey;  sisters Penny (Doyle) Crawford and Debbie (Pat) Kilcoyne; Grandchildren Isaiah and Alyssa Minton as well as many nieces and nephews.
Per her request, there will be no services. The family asks for prayers through this difficult time. www.holleygamble.com

