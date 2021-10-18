Ramsey House holding Christmas Market

(Ramsey House press release)  Please join Historic Ramsey House for a Christmas Market on November 13, 2021, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. At this free holiday craft fair, you’ll have the opportunity to shop from over 40 different local vendors! Vintage jewelry, handcrafted wood decor, candles, handmade woven goods, wreaths, pottery, and Christmas decor are just a few of the unique treasures that will be available at this event! Guests are certain to find the perfect gift or home decor item to make your holiday gatherings even more special. Onsite food and entertainment will also be available, as well as local demonstrators. This event is perfect for the whole family!

