Our sister station, Praise 96.3 WJBZ Knoxville, has received the Diamond Award for Best Radio Station for the second year in a row.

The award is voted on by readers of the Southern Gospel News (SGN) Scoops Magazine and was awarded Tuesday night at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention.

Dan Bell accepted the award on behalf of the station.

From all of us up here at the Radio Ranch to our compatriots in South Knoxville, congratulations once again on a job well done!