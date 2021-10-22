Powers receives Guardian of Small Business Award

The Tennessee office of NFIB, the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, today announced that state Rep. Dennis Powers (Jacksboro) has earned its Guardian of Small Business award. Powers represents House District 36, which includes Campbell County and parts of Union and Anderson counties.

The Guardian of Small Business award is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on legislators in recognition of their efforts to support small business. The NFIB Tennessee Leadership Council, an advisory board comprised of NFIB members, voted to present the award to the legislator for his outstanding leadership on small-business issues. NFIB State Director Jim Brown joined several NFIB members yesterday in presenting the award to Representative Powers at his legislative office in Nashville.

Brown said Powers’ leadership as chair of the House Banking & Consumer Affairs Subcommittee last session was outstanding, benefiting small businesses across the state. In addition, Powers sponsored the Tennessee Business Fairness Act, SB 474/HB 855, which states if you follow any health guidelines, state or local, during a pandemic your business can stay open.

“Dennis Powers has been a longtime friend of small business and has displayed exceptional leadership as subcommittee chair and a member of the full House Commerce Committee,” said NFIB State Director Jim Brown. “He has a perfect NFIB voting record the last eight years and keeps a keen eye on legislation that could hurt small businesses in our state. Chairman Powers is working diligently in his leadership role to make Tennessee an even better state in which to own, operate and grow a small business.”

“It’s a high honor to receive the NFIB’s Guardian of Small Business award,” said Powers, an NFIB member. “I believe Tennessee is a great place for business because the legislature continues to cut unnecessary red tape, keep taxes low and look for ways to ensure small businesses can operate on a level playing field. I pledge to continue my efforts in these important areas in support of Tennessee’s risk takers and job creators.”

Powers, an insurance agent, is also a member of the House Insurance and Transportation committees.