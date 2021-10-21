Pearl Nadine Rose, age 95, of Powell

Obituaries

Pearl Nadine Rose, age 95, of Powell, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the NHC of Oak Ridge. She was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Sam and Delia Lyons Emert on October 26, 1925. Nadine was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Claxton, TN. The family would like to thank all of the staff at NHC in Oak ridge for all their love and care. In addition, to her parents, Nadine is preceded in death by her husband, Murrell Rose; brothers, Joe, Clyde, Tom and Bill Emert.

She is survived by, son, Murrel “Steve” Rose and wife Jewell of Knoxville, TN and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 11-1PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a graveside service to follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton. www.holleygamble.com

