Pavement condition data collection to begin in Oak Ridge this week

(OR press release) Oak Ridge residents as well as visitors to the city may notice a van conducting pavement condition assessments and inspection work as early as this week.

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), which is a collaborative group of public agency planning partners including Oak Ridge, assigns priorities to regional transportation initiatives.

The TPO has contracted with Applied Pavement Technology, Inc. (APTech) to perform pavement condition assessment and inspection work from October to December 2021. Using advanced pavement testing tools, APTech will assess pavement conditions for agencies to use the data to identify the streets most in need of repairs and develop multi-year maintenance and rehabilitation plans.

Citizens can expect to see an APTech van equipped with specialized technology traveling area streets. APTech’s van will follow all posted traffic signs and display a warning beacon so drivers and pedestrians do not encounter any driving impacts.

“Everyday traffic and weather have a significant impact on our roads; identifying and measuring pavement conditions now will help us avoid bigger issues on our roadway network in the future,” said Roger Flynn, Oak Ridge City Engineer. “This project with APTech will help us make informed, data-driven decisions when planning our agency’s roadway maintenance.”

To assist agencies with the task of managing pavement assets, and to help support performance-based accountable decision-making about pavement needs, the Knoxville TPO developed a two-phased project for Pavement Management Services.

In the first phase, the agency engaged member agencies to evaluate their needs and desires in the area. In Phase 2 of the effort, condition data will be collected, and pavement management systems will be implemented for each participating agency, including the cities of Knoxville, Oak Ridge, and Clinton, and Blount County. The City of Maryville also elected to participate in the condition data collection portion of the work and will use that data in their GIS system to plan work needs.

“Roadways are one of the most valuable assets a city or county maintains, and APTech is proud to help Knoxville area communities proactively protect them,” said Mark Gardner, Program Director with APTech.

The data collection project schedule is subject to change due to the timing of other utility projects, weather, special events, and any unforeseen circumstances. For more information, please visit www.OakRidgeTN.gov.