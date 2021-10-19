ORPD: One killed in Monday crash

Oak Ridge Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that killed one person on Monday afternoon.

ORPD says the crash happened shortly after 4:15 pm on the Turnpike at the intersection with Wisconsin Avenue. Few details have been made available, but one person was killed in the crash. It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash, and information about possible injuries has also not been released.

All lanes of the Turnpike at Wisconsin were blocked for several hours while officer investigated and cleaned up the crash.

As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.